Discovery Bay boater seen on video crashing into jet skier, docked boats

Discovery Bay boater seen on video crashing into person on jet ski, other boats

A boater at Discovery Bay was caught on video crashing into someone on a jet ski and then hitting other docked boats.

Katie Hernandez said she heard the boat speeding into the harbor, and she was shocked at what she saw when she came outside.

"It was insane. It was like out of a movie," said Hernandez.

She said she saw a dark-colored wakeboard boat inside the small harbor area near the Discovery Bay Marina docks chasing after a person on a jet ski. They were going around in circles, creating waves and wakes which rocked the boats at nearby docks.

After a few minutes, the jet skier headed back toward the marina, and that's when it happened. The wakeboard boat ran over one of the people on the jet ski. The wakeboard boat immediately crashed into other boats docked at the marina.

As the boat driver rushed to turn around and leave, the boat crashed into the boats on the opposite side of the dock, video shows.

"The boat just sped off, full speed, out of here. High tailed it," said Hernandez.

She said she lived in the area since she was a little, and recently, she said she has noticed a lot more problems on the water, especially with those who don't live in Discovery Bay but instead bring their boats in and launch them from the nearby marinas.

"They want to go to ski beach and have fun, and it's just amateur hour, unfortunately happens out here. It's just not, it's not safe," says Hernandez.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Katie said she's amazed no one was seriously hurt.

"I thought somebody was going to die that night. I really did," she said.

Now, she's questioning whether people are safe in their own backyard, the area right off the end of their docks.

"I do want to have friends over, and have them come float and BBQ, but it's kind of uneasy now. Do I want to invite anybody over? It's just, it's terrible," said Hernandez.

The Contra Costa Sheriff's Department said the case is still under investigation, but so far they haven't made any arrests in the case.

Friends of the jet skier said he's pretty shaken up and banged up after the accident, but is expected to be OK.