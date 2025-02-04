Contra Costa supervisor demands audit, town hall meeting over Martinez refinery fire

Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Scales-Preston on Tuesday called for a full facility audit of Martinez Refining Company after a large explosion and fire at the facility prompted surrounding communities to shelter in place Saturday.

The incident emitted huge plumes of smoke and injured six refinery employees, five of whom have either since been released from the hospital or were treated and released at the scene Saturday. Contra Costa Health officials on Sunday advised residents with respiratory sensitivity to stay indoors if possible, as concerns about air quality persisted. That advisory remained in place as of Tuesday.

Refinery officials on Monday evening said the fire was still burning. Though officials described it as a "small residual fire" that was "under control," they noted it could still produce smoke until further notice.

Scales-Preston was elected to the board in November and represents District 5, where the refinery is located. In the statementshe released Tuesday, she said she's been on the ground and in meetings with refinery representatives, Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn, Contra Costa Health officials, first responders, and members of the community.

"I understand the frustration, fear, and anger experienced by Martinez residents in the wake of Saturday's fire at the Martinez Refining Company," Scales-Preston said in the statement. "This is the third major incident since BPF Energy purchased the refinery in 2020 and many more spills and releases have occurred since then. This is not acceptable, and I am working to get answers for our community."

On Thanksgiving 2022, the refinery accidentally released more than 20 tons of industrial chemicals, covering people's cars and homes in metallic dust. Then in July of 2023, the refinery spewed petroleum coke dust into the air. There have also been numerous flaring incidents.

She acknowledged the county and regulatory agencies will investigate the fire and the danger it posed -- and may still pose -- for the community. She said she wants to go beyond those investigations.

"I am requesting a full facility audit under the provisions of the county's industrial safety ordinance," Scales-Preston said. "This independent oversight is necessary if we are to have confidence in the management and operation of the refinery."

The supervisor said her biggest concern is the health and safety of Martinez residents, workers, and the greater Contra Costa County community.

"I will keep working to find answers and implement changes as soon as possible," Scales-Preston said. "The refinery must face consequences for any violations found in the investigation. When we have more information, I will convene a town hall meeting to share what we've learned and get feedback from residents."

The refinery is shut down except for required utility systems. Updates will be posted at www.cwsalerts.com and www.cchealth.org. Real-time air monitoring can be found at www.fenceline.org/martinez.