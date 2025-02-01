Watch CBS News
Fire at Martinez refinery prompts public health advisory

By Jose Fabian, Richard Ramos

There is a public health advisory in effect for Martinez and Pacheco due to a fire at the Martinez Refining Company, Contra Costa Health said on Saturday. 

The Martinez Refining Company said it was a fire and flaring at the refinery that prompted the level 2 hazmat notification. The facility alerted the county about the fire at 1:47 p.m., Contra Costa Health said in a Facebook post.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said it had inspectors on site and issued an air quality advisory in Contra Costa and Solano counties due to the fire.

"Smoke from the fire contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure to smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time. It is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure," the district said in a statement. 

People with respiratory sensitivities could be affected. Some residents may experience eye, skin, nose or throat irritation. 

Anyone who experiences irritation should go inside and rinse the affected area. Most people will not experience any issues, Contra Costa Health said. 

Bay City News contributed to this report. 

