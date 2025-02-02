Martinez still under public health advisory after fire at refinery

A public health advisory remains in effect Sunday after a fire at the Martinez refinery, Contra Costa Health said.

The advisory is for Martinez, parts of Pacheco and Clyde. According to Contra Costa Health, those with respiratory sensitivities should stay indoors and keep windows closed as smoke from the fire clears.

Contra Costa Health said the Martinez Refining Company, which is owned by PBF Energy, alerted them to the fire at 1:49 p.m Saturday. A public health advisory was issued as the community warning system listed the incident as a level 2 alert.

It was then listed as a level 3 alert at 4:48 p.m. and a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area. The order was in effect until 9:12 p.m.

The fire at the refinery was mostly out as of 11 a.m. Sunday, Contra Costa Health said.

Saturday's fire injured at least six people. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday and three were released, said Ted Leach, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District captain. Two others were treated at the scene and released, he said.

In their incident report, Bay Area Air District said that staff received and responded to 30 complaints from the community which alleging odors and smoke related to the fire. Their investigation into Saturday's fire is ongoing.

Bay City News contributed to this report.