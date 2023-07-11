Martinez refinery petroleum coke release prompts hazmat investigation

MARTINEZ – Hazmat teams are investigating a petroleum coke release that took place at an East Bay refinery on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., both Contra Costa Health (CCH) and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District reported the release at the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) in Martinez.

The health department said on social media that the material is visible on the ground in surrounding neighborhoods and is advising the public to avoid both breathing near the material and close contact with it.

CCH also said it is collecting samples for lab analysis.

The air district also said it is involved in the investigation. "We are responding to complaints, documenting any violations of air quality regulations & assisting first responders," the district said on social media.

Officials are urging local residents to follow instructions from local health officials and to check back for updates.

According to the EPA, petroleum coke, also known as petcoke, is a solid carbon material that resembles coal. Petcoke is a byproduct of the oil refining process.

MRC has been under scrutiny following a chemical release that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday last year. According to officials, the refinery released "spent catalyst" for several hours, but did not notify authorities or the local community.

Initial tests performed by Contra Costa Health Services determined there were "higher than normal" levels of heavy metals, including aluminum, barium, chromium, nickel, vanadium and zinc.

A report by health officials released last month determined that there was no lingering threat in soil samples following the release.