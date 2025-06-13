FBI seeks 2 "persons of interest" after officers allegedly attacked in Bay Area immigration protest

Officials with the FBI announced that they are seeking two people it says attacked federal officers during a protest outside a Bay Area immigration court earlier this week.

On Friday, the agency's San Francisco office released photos of the pair, who the FBI said were seen at Tuesday's protest at the courthouse in Concord and are considered "persons of interest" related to an assault on federal officers and the theft of government property.

According to the FBI, one of the people sought was wearing a green baseball cap, sunglasses, a black surgical-style mask, black zip-up sweatshirt, black t-shirt and jeans, along with black shoes. The second person was seen wearing a black surgical-style mask, a black shirt with a graphic, gray vest, brown pants, black boots and a multi-colored crossbody bag.

Persons of interest connected to a protest outside the immigration court in Concord, California on June 10, 2025. FBI San Francisco Office

Meanwhile, the agency is also offering $25,000 reward as they search for a woman from Tuesday's protest.

A woman in a pink hat confronted a federal agent trying to take a man into custody at the immigration courthouse, video taken by CBS News Bay Area shows. She is then seen standing in front of a law enforcement vehicle and was later seen assaulting an officer.

Woman wearing a black hoodie and black mask that the FBI said is suspected of attacking an agent outside an immigration court in Concord on June 10, 2025. FBI San Francisco Office

Protesters clashed with agents after four immigrants were detained at the courthouse, according to attorneys.

"We at the FBI understand the importance of our First Amendment right to protest and express our opinions, but the moment that crosses into violence and assault, clear lines have been crossed," Dan Costin with the FBI told CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday.

Also on Friday, Mayor Carlyn Obringer issued a statement about the recent events and said the community is "guided by inclusion, dignity, and respect".

The mayor added that the city's police do not enforce federal immigration laws or detain individuals solely on immigration status, in accordance with California law.

"Concord is home to a federal immigration court, which is intended to provide individuals with a fair opportunity to present their cases and be heard. We support those who choose to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful protest. At the same time, if actions ever cross the line into violence, we will remain committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our community," Obringer said.