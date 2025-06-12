FBI: Bay Area protester strikes agent, steals badge outside immigration court, reward offered

The FBI is asking for help finding a woman accused of assaulting a federal officer after a protest in the East Bay turned violent this week.

In Concord, a woman in a pink hat confronted a federal agent trying to take a man into custody at the immigration courthouse, video taken by CBS News Bay Area shows, and she is seen repeatedly standing in front of the car, before physically assaulting an officer. The FBI said the woman is also suspected of stealing the agent's badge and could face fines and up to 20 years in prison.

Woman wearing a black hoodie and black mask that the FBI said is suspected of attacking an agent outside an immigration court in Concord on June 10, 2025. FBI San Francisco Office

"We at the FBI understand the importance of our First Amendment right to protest and express our opinions, but the moment that crosses into violence and assault, clear lines have been crossed," said Dan Costin with the FBI.

Some protest organizers have said they worry violence at demonstrations may deter others from joining public displays of opposition to the Trump administration's expanded immigration enforcement drive.

Aishwarya Goundar is with Faith in Action East Bay. She has been critical in organizing some of the protests.

"As members of the faith-based community, we take a stand strongly against any forms of violence," said Goundar.

Organizers said they are frustrated over the incidents of violence on the streets of Los Angeles and even here in the Bay Area.

"There has been a small group of people that are creating this violence and taking away from the actual peaceful protest that we have the right to do," she said.

Goundar said she condemns violence and that tensions are running high amid the immigration enforcement operations.

"My heart goes out to all the kids who are afraid of losing their family because this is such a reality," she said.