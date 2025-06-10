ICE agents at Concord immigration courthouse confronted by protesters

CONCORD — Federal agents detained four immigrants from Concord Immigration Court on Tuesday, according to immigration attorneys, and clashed with protesters.

CBS News Bay Area saw at least two people detained by plainclothes agents, who were assisted by the FBI.

Ali Saidi, an attorney and the director of Stand Together Contra Costa, said the four immigrants detained were all seeking asylum. Three of them were denied and detained immediately, according to Saidi.

"One individual, actually, his case was not dismissed, even though the government was trying to dismiss his case to suspend the asylum proceedings. Our lawyers were able to talk to the judge and convince the judge to give him another court date. We let the ICE agents know that, and they arrested him anyway," Saidi said.

Saidi declined to provide details about the four detainees, but said one of them is a mother of a 1-year-old child.

When plainclothes agents walked out of the courthouse with a man in handcuffs, protesters stood in front of the agents and a federal vehicle the detainee was put into, video taken by CBS News Bay Area shows. In the same video, federal agents could be seen grabbing and pushing protesters, who were trying to prevent the federal vehicle from leaving, and one protester was seen getting into a physical confrontation with a plainclothes agent and slapping him.

Fabiola Juarez, who has organized peaceful protests in Concord against ICE activity, said she felt both surprised and empathetic.

"I didn't expect that in Concord, but there was a lot of emotions," she said. "It is not the way to go about it, but I will say this — The people are mad. We are mad. We're upset. We've held peaceful protests. At this point, the emotions are just everywhere."

While more immigrants are arrested in courthouses, Saidi said it's vital for asylum seekers to show up to their court dates.

"This is an attempt to dissuade people from coming to court," he said. "As terrible as it is, not everyone that comes to court is taken into custody. In fact, most people are not. We are still pursuing people's asylum cases, and winning cases. If you don't come to court, the immigration authorities will order you deported, so that you cannot ever have your hearing."

CBS News Bay Area reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security for comment on the arrests and the confrontation with protesters but has not heard back.