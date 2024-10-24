CHP says more than 2,000 stolen vehicles recovered in Oakland since February

The California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that more than 2,000 stolen vehicles have been recovered in Oakland in the eight months since additional officers were deployed to the East Bay to crack down on crime.

According to a statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, the operation that began earlier this year has led to the seizure of 2,213 stolen vehicles, the arrest of 1,125 suspects and the recovery of 110 illegal firearms.

"California has provided robust investments to support the Oakland community by cracking down on crime and uplifting programs that help prevent it. Our recent work in Oakland should send a strong message that lawlessness and crime will not be tolerated in our state," Newsom said. "I thank our CHP officers for their work on the ground to help make the East Bay safer for all its residents."

In February, Newsom deployed 120 CHP officers in partnership with Oakland to address a rise in violent crime, along with vehicle theft, retail theft and sideshows.

Newsom increased the number of CHP officers deployed to the East Bay in July, quadrupling the number of officer shifts over four months. According to the CHP, the most recent surge has led to a 57% increase in arrests, a 44% increase the recovery of stolen vehicles and a 188% increase in guns being seized, compared to the previous three-month period.

Most recently, a crackdown on multiple sideshows in Oakland last weekend led to the arrest of 22 suspects and the seizure of 36 vehicles.

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, a CHP aerial unit spotted a sideshow near 98th and Edes Avenue in East Oakland. Officers on the ground pursued a participating vehicle and were able to arrest two suspects.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days, according to authorities.

Later that evening, a CHP helicopter found a sideshow on West Ground Avenue under the I-880 freeway in West Oakland. Police said spectators shined lasers at the aircraft before 14 people were arrested and six vehicles were towed.

Additional warrants have been issued in connection with the weekend sideshows, which will lead to more vehicles being seized, the CHP said.

"We remain committed to ensuring the streets of Oakland are safer for everyone, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to uphold the law and protect our residents," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.