CHP blitz on Oakland sideshows nets 22 arrests, 36 impounded vehicles

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday praised the recent efforts by the California Highway Patrol to crack down on illegal sideshow activity in the Oakland over the weekend.

The enforcement operations targeting sideshow activity on Sunday led to 22 arrests and the seizure of 36 vehicles, according to a release issued by the governor's office.

On Sunday, October 20, at approximately 3:15 a.m., a CHP aircraft documented a sideshow in progress at the intersection of 98th Avenue and Edes Avenue in Oakland. A vehicle was identified as a participant. When an enforcement stop was attempted, the suspect fled from the officers.

Aerial surveillance and assistance from cameras near the sideshow allowed ground units to safely pursue the suspect and officers were able to arrest two individuals for attempting to evade law enforcement and impounded the vehicle for 30 days.

CHP aerial footage of an Oakland sideshow. CHP

Later Sunday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m., a CHP helicopter spotted a sideshow in progress on West Grand Avenue under I-880 in Oakland. Spectators shined laser lights at the law enforcement chopper during the sideshow. When it got broken up, 14 individuals were arrested for being spectators at a sideshow and six vehicles were towed.

On Wednesday, CHP conducted investigations into the recent sideshows and issued a number of search warrants that will result in the seizure of additional vehicles owned by participants and spectators of the sideshows that occurred over the weekend.

"California has provided robust investments to support the Oakland community by cracking down on crime and uplifting programs that help prevent it," Newsom said in the release issued by his office. "Our recent work in Oakland should send a strong message that lawlessness and crime will not be tolerated in our state."

The actions were part of the state's ongoing enforcement surge in the region, in partnership with the city, which has resulted in 1,125 arrests, and the seizure of 2,213 stolen vehicles and 110 illegal guns since February 2024.