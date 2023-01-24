Oakland shooting kills 1, injures 7 others; 3rd mass shooting in California in 3 days
OAKLAND -- A mass shooting at a gas station in Oakland Monday evening killed at least one person and injured at least seven others, the second mass shooting in the Bay Area Monday and the third in California in three days.
The shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard at Seminary Avenue, adjacent to the grounds of Mills College. Oakland police said officers were investigating a ShotSpotter activation in the area and learned there was a shooting between several individuals.
The shooting happened during the recording of a music video in the area, according to an independent journalist at the scene who provided video images to CBS News Bay Area.
Officers who arrived on the scene did not find any victims but did locate a number of bullet casings. The department then learned of multiple gunshot victims self-transporting to hospitals in the area.
Police said in a press statement there were eight victims; one was deceased and the others were listed in stable condition. There was no word of any suspect information.
Earlier Monday, seven people were shot dead in two separate locations in Half Moon Bay on the San Francisco Peninsula. The alleged gunman turned himself in to police shortly after the killings.
On Saturday, 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park in Los Angeles County after a Lunar New Year celebration. The gunman was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
