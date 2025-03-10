Broncos reportedly sign 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to 3-year deal

The Denver Broncos have signed free agent San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to a three-year contract potentially worth up to $45 million, according to online reports.

CBS News Bay Area sports reporter and anchor Matt Lively posted on X about the free agent signing, attributing it to a report by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter that said the deal negotiated by Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott included $20 million guaranteed at signing.

CBS Sports is also reporting the deal on its 2025 NFL free agency tracker.

Hufanga emerged in the 2022 season as a key part of San Francisco's defense when he earned All-Pro honors. He had three interceptions and 52 tackles in the following season before going down with a torn ACL in his right knee during the tenth game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the safety had said he was hoping to be fully recovered in time for the start of the 2024 season, the team did not activate Hufanga until early December, late in the 49ers' dismal year that saw San Francisco eliminated from the playoffs early, ending with a 6-11 record.