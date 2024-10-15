Red Flag Warning for Bay Area starting Thursday; high fire danger expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for most of the Bay Area for later this week, due to expected strong winds and low humidity significantly raising the risk of fires.

According to an agency statement, the warning covers all nine Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, the Peninsula coast and the San Francisco Bay shoreline. The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday's announcement replaces a Fire Weather Watch that was issued on Monday.

Officials said winds are expected to reach 25-35 miles per hour, gusting to 45 mph, with peak winds occurring late Thursday into Friday. At the highest elevations, isolated wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible, most notably in the interior mountains of the North Bay and the Diablo Range.

The watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions Thur night through Sat. Daytime RH as low as 10% and strong offshore winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected. Gusts to 65 mph possible in the highest terrain. Stay vigilant!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/McklAEahwr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile, humidity levels are expected to dip to as low as 10%.

"Despite recent cool weather and high humidity, we are expecting a widespread and prolonged offshore wind event which will likely dry fuels out very quickly given their volatility over the past several weeks," said the Weather Service.

Officials urge residents to have an emergency plan in case of fire and to keep in touch with local officials. Outdoor burning is not recommended.