Watch CBS News
California

PG&E warns power shutoffs possible across Northern California into weekend; strong winds in forecast

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Tuesday afternoon weather forecast - Oct. 15, 2024
Tuesday afternoon weather forecast - Oct. 15, 2024 03:12

PG&E is warning customers across its service region of possible power shutoffs in the coming days as concerning weather moves into Northern California.

By late Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop as a light weather system brings some chances for showers for higher elevations.

Strong winds and low humidity are the major concerns following that system. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area from Thursday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The high fire danger has prompted PG&E to list Thursday through Saturday as days when Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible.

red-flag-warning-norcal.jpg
This week's Red Flag Warning encompasses much of Northern California.  

Specific addresses where shutoffs could happen have not been listed yet. The counties that could be affected by the shutoffs may be different by the day, PG&E shows on its PSPS website.

Thursday, Oct. 17 possible power shutoffs

Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.

Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 possible power shutoffs

Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, and Yolo.

Sunday, Oct. 20 possible power shutoffs

Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, and Tuolumne.

No shutoffs are planned for Tuesday or Wednesday, according to PG&E. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.