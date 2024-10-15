PG&E warns power shutoffs possible across Northern California into weekend; strong winds in forecast

PG&E is warning customers across its service region of possible power shutoffs in the coming days as concerning weather moves into Northern California.

By late Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop as a light weather system brings some chances for showers for higher elevations.

Strong winds and low humidity are the major concerns following that system. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area from Thursday night through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high fire danger has prompted PG&E to list Thursday through Saturday as days when Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible.

This week's Red Flag Warning encompasses much of Northern California.

Specific addresses where shutoffs could happen have not been listed yet. The counties that could be affected by the shutoffs may be different by the day, PG&E shows on its PSPS website.

Thursday, Oct. 17 possible power shutoffs

Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.

Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 possible power shutoffs

Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, and Yolo.

Sunday, Oct. 20 possible power shutoffs

Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Tehama, and Tuolumne.

No shutoffs are planned for Tuesday or Wednesday, according to PG&E.