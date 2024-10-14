Watch CBS News
Local News

High winds, low humidity prompt Bay Area Fire Weather Watch for Thursday - Saturday

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather forecast for Monday morning 10-14-2024
First Alert Weather forecast for Monday morning 10-14-2024 02:18

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for much of the Bay Area later this week, as dry and windy weather is set to return to the region.         

According to the agency's Bay Area office, the watch is in effect for all nine Bay Area counties from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Folks, we are not out of the woods yet," the office said on its account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The Weather Service said gusty northeast winds are expected to develop as soon as Thursday afternoon, largely 20-30 miles per hour gusting to 40 mph. At the higher elevations, gusts could reach 50 mph.

Meanwhile, humidity is expected to drop to "critically dry" levels on Friday and Saturday, possibly dipping to as low as 15% during the day and less than 40% during the overnight hours.

"The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity," the Weather Service said in a statement, adding that outdoor burning is not recommended.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.