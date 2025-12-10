Large waves, dangerous beach conditions forecast for Bay Area, Central Coast through Friday

Dangerous surf conditions are forecast along Northern and Central California beaches for the next several days, prompting an alert from the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, the Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for the San Francisco Bay Area coast as far north as Point Reyes, the Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur Coast. The statement said a long-period westerly swell, from a storm system far out in the Pacific, will result in strong rip currents, sneaker waves, and breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet.

The statement was in effect from early Wednesday morning through Friday evening. For coastal locations farther north, up to the Oregon border, the beach hazards statement was in effect from Thursday morning to Thursday evening.

The Weather Service said sneaker waves can unexpectedly run significantly farther up the beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties where rip currents are typically stronger.

Residents were urged to stay off the rocks and never turn their backs to the ocean.

The storm system out in the Pacific is generally staying farther north, while a persistent high-pressure ridge off the California coast is keeping the region dry and blocking major storm systems from moving in. The Weather Service said in its area forecast discussion that the ridge is expected to weaken and move through by Saturday, bringing a chance for light rain and a return to a more active weather pattern beginning Monday or Tuesday.