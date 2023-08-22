Alameda County DA investigating fire at former Schnitzer Steel facility in Oakland

Oakland scrap metal recycler fire not the first to impact East Bay air quality

Oakland scrap metal recycler fire not the first to impact East Bay air quality

Oakland scrap metal recycler fire not the first to impact East Bay air quality

OAKLAND -- Officials with the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced they are investigating the fire at the former Schnitzer Steel facility in Oakland earlier this month.

The scrap metal fire that broke out near the Port of Oakland at Radius Recycling -- formerly known as Schnitzer Steel -- was brought under control just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 9, but was still producing copious amounts of smoke well into the following day. The incident produced a large plume of black smoke that prompted an air quality advisory for the East Bay from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Oakland Fire officials confirmed early the following evening that crews didn't leave the scene of the fire for nearly 24 hours.

The Alameda County District Attorney announced the investigation by asking the public to provide any information they might have about the fire in a post on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

"Alameda County DA's Office is investigating the fire that occurred at Schnitzer Steel's Oakland facility on August 9-10, 2023. We call on any community members who may possess evidence or leads regarding the fire, contact us. 510-383-8600, or email askcjb-DA@acgov.org," the post read.

Alameda County DA’s Office is investigating the fire that occurred at Schnitzer Steel’s Oakland facility on August 9-10, 2023. We call on any community members who may possess evidence or leads regarding the fire, contact us. 510-383-8600, or email askcjb-DA@acgov.org pic.twitter.com/lsVodbhMAa — AlCo DA's Office (@AlamedaCountyDA) August 21, 2023

The Schnitzer Steel recycling yard near the Port of Oakland has been the site of a number of fires in recent years, with the company paying millions to settle alleged environmental violations.

People who live in West Oakland have been worried about the impact of the local air quality on their health for years.

Margaret Gordon, at the helm of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project for 27 years, has persistently advocated for cleaner air.

This fire incident adds to a growing list of concerns.

"We had a fire in April with another recycler, so we've had two fires this year from recyclers." she said.

Gordon's advocacy is fueled by firsthand accounts from concerned residents who reach out to her.

"I'll have to fight a little bit harder. We're not anti-business, but we want the business not to harm the people," Gordon explained.

Beyond isolated incidents, West Oakland contends with ongoing air quality issues due to its proximity to three major highways, train routes, and the Port of Oakland itself.