Fire near Port of Oakland produces massive cloud of black smoke

OAKLAND -- A large fire burning at a scrap metal recycling facility near the Port of Oakland Wednesday evening is producing a huge cloud of black smoke across the sky.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire burning at the Schnitzer Steel scrap metal recycling facility at Oakland's Inner Harbor at 6 p.m.

Crews are on scene responding to a fire at Schnitzer Steel at the Port of Oakland. (Image via Citizen app). pic.twitter.com/G0dHN300fF — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) August 10, 2023

About 20 minutes later, Oakland Fire officials said the incident was contained to a single pile. One Oakland Fire Engine was putting water on the fire. The incident commander requested the Alameda Fire boat to support from the estuary, which arrived a short time later.

Officials said the incident is contained but not yet under control. Oakland Fire will likely be on scene for at least a few more hours, as such fires are typically stubborn and take hours to extinguish completely.

The large plume of smoke was even more striking from a distance as it towered over the facility with the fog rolling into San Francisco in the background.

Plume of smoke from Schnitzer Steel facility fire in Oakland. CBS SF

Bay Area Air Quality said air district inspectors are investigating and that the smoke is expected to travel south and affect air quality in the immediate vicinity and areas downwind.