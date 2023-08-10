Schnitzer Steel has history of fires at Oakland scrap yard; Paid to settle environmental claims

The Schnitzer Steel recycling yard near the Port of Oakland where a huge pile of scrap metal has been burning since Wednesday afternoon has had a number of fires at the facility in recent years and has paid millions to settle alleged environmental violations.

The latest fire at the facility at 1101 Embarcadero West began at around 5:30 p.m. and was under control after several hours, but the fire continued to burn more than 15 hours later. The large plume of smoke from the debris fire prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for the East Bay, with smoke being picked as far east as Livermore and as far south as San Jose.

This is the scene from Alameda Ferry this morning hours after a debris fire of scrap metal started Wednesday in West Oakland.



We could smell the smoke driving into Oakland before getting to this location.



Live coverage this AM on @KPIXtv. pic.twitter.com/QlxPB6SXgW — Shawn Chitnis (@shawnchitnis) August 10, 2023

Portland-based Schnitzer Steel Industries operates metals recycling and manufacturing plants across the U.S. and also owns the Pick-N-Pull chain of auto recycling centers. Last month the publicly-traded company announced it would rebrand as Radius Recycling.

In 2021, Schnitzer paid $4.1 million to settle a lawsuit by Alameda County and the State of California alleging the company allowed hazardous waste to pollute surrounding areas of West Oakland and the Oakland Estuary.

The settlement resolved claims that Schnitzer violated emissions rules and failed to adequately warn the community about lead and cadmium exposure from the facility. As part of the settlement, Schnitzer came under a permanent injunction prohibiting similar future violations of law and required Schnitzer to "significantly change its operations to protect the health of Oakland residents and the environment," including the installation of air pollution control equipment to cut emissions by 98%.

Funding from the settlement was also directed toward investments in environmental projects in West Oakland.

In 2020, the Oakland Athletics sued the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, claiming it was not enforcing environmental laws at the facility, and alleging the metal recycler posed a threat to the team's hopes at the time of building a new stadium next door at Howard Terminal.

The A's sought to require Schnitzer to reclassify its residue as hazardous waste, but the team lost that case on appeal, which was upheld by the California Supreme Court in January.

The lawsuit also claimed that between 2018 and 2020 there were at least five fires involving hazardous materials at Schnitzer.

Other fires burned at the facility in 2009 and 2010.

Fire burns at Schnitzer Steel metal recycling plant in Oakland on Embarcadero West, June 17, 2020. Oakland Fire Department

On Tuesday, A's president Dave Kaval posted on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that the team continues to pursue legal action against Schnitzer/Radius Recycling, despite the fact that the team has apparently given up on its plans for a ballpark at Howard Terminal and is pursuing a move to Las Vegas.

We had a recent trial victory that allows us to continue to pursue our DTSC suit. We intend to pursue. https://t.co/ii5RdX16WW — Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) August 10, 2023

The Oakland Fire Department said a hazardous materials team would be testing the air quality and providing updates Thursday.

Radius Recycling has not yet responded to an inquiry from CBS News San Francisco about the latest fire.