49ers, fans prepare for scorching heat at Levi's Stadium in game vs. Cardinals

49ers, fans prepare for record heat at Levi's Stadium in game vs. Cardinals

49ers, fans prepare for record heat at Levi's Stadium in game vs. Cardinals

49ers, fans prepare for record heat at Levi's Stadium in game vs. Cardinals

The 49ers along with their fans are going to be sweating it out in their red and gold for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, with temperatures expected to be in the 90s at kickoff at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he asked the NFL to let them wear their all-white uniforms, but they said no, telling him they have to plan any uniform changes at the beginning of the season.

The league did end up making a small concession to give the players, by allowing them to wear throwback uniforms with white pants.

Sunday threads ⏮ pic.twitter.com/z4QyuzigK2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 4, 2024

Shanahan added that they will have extra IVs on hand for players before, during, and after the game to make sure they stay hydrated.

Fans are making adjustments as well.

Mark Castanon is no ordinary Niners fan. He has a wall in his home dedicated to all of his Niners memorabilia and on every game day he dresses up in what has become his signature look.

"Oh you've seen me. The face, it's almost like this, got the little eye patches, got my hat on. The face is bright 49er Red and I've got my jersey that the Niners gave me and I wear a kilt and I'm pretty recognizable," said Castanon.

A season ticket holder, he says he has painted his face red for every single game the Niners have ever played at Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014.

"I'm in Section 225, Row 3 so cheer and say hello," said Castanon.

He also tailgates before every game.

"Like the 49ers Bay Area Faithful Social Club, 408 Swag, 49ers Tailgate," said Castanon.

But for the first time ever, Castanon is contemplating not painting his face that signature red this Sunday. The reason, the heat.

"This is going to be I think one of the hottest days ever even comparing to some of the other ones and maybe I shouldn't paint up," said Castanon.

Temperatures at the stadium could reach the high 90s. .

Team officials are warning fans to come prepared and stay hydrated.

Castanon says he's been going back and forth about whether to do the paint.

"Somebody said well, why don't you get one of those little fans and spritzers but I'm like no I can't do the spritzer because then I'll wet the paint and it could potentially drip and they're like well put some anti-drip stuff but then that could make me get baked while I'm sitting there for hours," he told CBS News Bay Area.

Castanon says it's hard for him to think of going to a game without the paint on. He told us he's not totally superstitious but may still feel a little weird without it.

"Because that would be the first football game I've never painted up. I've always painted for every game whether it's away or home," he said.

At this point, Castanon said he's monitoring the forecast. Most likely it'll be a game time decision.

Either way, he's going into the day with a plan.

"I'll probably make sure I have probably two waters in between every fun drink," said Castanon.

"Try to make sure that I can extend the day with lots of hydration and make sure nobody else is getting overheated," he added.

To see whether Mark chooses to paint his face, he says you'll just have to catch a glimpse of him that day at the stadium or maybe even on TV.