49ers blow double-digit lead in 24-23 loss to division rival Cardinals

Kyler Murray had a long touchdown run in the first quarter and rallied Arizona with two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the Cardinals' 24-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Murray threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins early in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 23-21 and then set up Chad Ryland's 35-yard field goal with 1:37 to play to give the Cardinals (2-3) the lead.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy then threw his second interception of the game when he was hit by Jalen Thompson, and Kyzir White came up with the floater.

This marked the second time this season that San Francisco (2-3) blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to a division rival, having done it in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Niners lost just one division game the past two season when winning NFC West titles but are 0-2 already this year after the sixth blown double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in the regular season and playoffs under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Murray threw for 195 yards and a TD and added 82 yards rushing.

The 49ers squandered several chances and scored only one TD on six drives that reached the end zone. The most costly came midway through the fourth quarter when Jordan Mason lost a fumble that Mack Wilson recovered at the 8 to keep Arizona within two points.

Murray then led the winning drive, converting a fourth-and-5 with a 14-yard completion to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. that got Arizona into Niners territory. The Cardinals then ran five straight times to set up the field goal by Ryland, who was filling in for the injured Matt Prater.

Purdy went 18 for 33 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the 49ers, who managed only one offensive touchdown with the other TD coming on a blocked field goal return.

The Cardinals started fast by forcing a three-and-out to open the game and getting a 50-yard TD run from Murray on their second play from scrimmage.

The 49ers controlled the rest of the half with Purdy throwing a 4-yard TD to George Kittle and Deommodore Lenoir returning a blocked field goal by Jordan Elliott for a 61-yard score that helped San Francisco take a 23-10 lead at the break.

Injuries

Cardinals: RG Will Hernandez (knee) left in the fourth quarter and didn't return.

49ers: K Jake Moody (right ankle) left the game in the second quarter after getting hurt on a tackle on a kick return. P Mitch Wishnowsky hit a 26-yard FG at the end of the first half but the Niners opted to go for it in the third quarter on fourth and 23 from the 27. ... S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) also left in the first half.

Up next

Cardinals: Host Miami on Sunday.

49ers: At Seattle on Thursday night.