49ers agree to 2-year deal with Demarcus Robinson after losing key players, AP source says

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $9.5 million contract with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, a person with knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can't sign free agents until Wednesday, said the deal includes $6 million fully guaranteed. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Robinson had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams and provides the 49ers a viable option at receiver in case Brandon Aiyuk misses the start of the season while recovering from an ACL injury.

The Niners also have Jauan Jennings and second-year player Ricky Pearsall at receiver, with starter Deebo Samuel set to be traded to Washington on Wednesday.

The addition of Robinson is the biggest so far this week for a 49ers team that has lost several key players. The latest was defensive end Leonard Floyd, who was released earlier Tuesday.

General manager John Lynch said last month at the scouting combine that the 49ers would need to get younger and cheaper after going 6-11 in an injury-plagued 2024 season.

The move with Floyd is just the latest in that realm. The 32-year-old Floyd was second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks while playing all 17 games but struggled in run defense and had one of the lowest pass rush win rates, according to Pro Football Focus.

San Francisco will replace three-fourths of its starting defensive line from the start of last season with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave set to be released at the start of the new league year and the Niners also expected to move on from Maliek Collins, either with a release or a trade.

The Niners also have released nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Several other key players agreed to deals in free agency Monday. Standout defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga reached deals with Denver; star cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to a deal with Indianapolis; backup tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell agreed to deals with Kansas City; and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs left for New England.

Those deals were all confirmed by people familiar with the agreements who spoke on condition of anonymity because they can't be signed until Wednesday.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks also reportedly has agreed to a deal with Green Bay.

The 49ers also added some depth at safety earlier Tuesday after losing Hufanga in free agency. San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with Richie Grant, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until Wednesday.

Grant was a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2021 and started 33 games for the Falcons. But he was mostly a backup and special teams player last season and will likely slot in behind Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown in San Francisco.

San Francisco also reportedly reached a one-year deal with former Giants safety Jason Pinnock.

The Niners agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee special teams standout Luke Gifford, a person familiar with the contract said on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been finalized. Gifford was tied for the NFL lead with 10 solo tackles on special teams last season, according to Sportradar, and should help a unit that ranked near the bottom of the NFL last season.

The only other addition San Francisco has made so far in free agency is agreeing to a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million with backup tight end Luke Farrell, a person familiar with that deal said.

The Niners announced a one-year extension to keep defensive lineman Kevin Givens and have placed a second-round tender worth $5.3 million for 2025 on running back Jordan Mason.