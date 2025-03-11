San Francisco 49ers release defensive lineman Leonard Floyd

Another player from the San Francisco 49ers defensive unit will be looking for a new home after the team announced the release of defensive lineman Leonard Floyd a year to the day after signing him to a two-year, $20 million deal.

The team posted about the move on social media late Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released DL Leonard Floyd. pic.twitter.com/9R9XwxuXVQ — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 11, 2025

News that Floyd was joining the 49ers as a free agent emerged exactly a year ago on March 11, 2024, when the team brough him on to help at pass rusher. At the time of his signing, it was reported that the deal was worth up to $24 million and included $12 million guaranteed.

Floyd's 8.5 sacks in 2024 were tied for the 22nd-most in the NFL last season and were just half a sack behind Nick Bosa's team-high nine.

San Francisco will replace three-fourths of its starting defensive line from the start of last season with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave set to be released officially at the start of the new league year and the Niners also expected to move on from Maliek Collins on Wednesday either with a release or a trade.

His departure from the 49ers this offseason now marks the 10th 49ers starter who is no longer on the roster in 2025. On Monday, the team told nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk he would be released.

That news came after multiple other departures, including standout defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga signing with the Denver Broncos, while star cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to a deal with Indianapolis. Additionally, backup tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell agreed to deals with Kansas City and backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs left for New England.

Those deals were all confirmed by people familiar with the agreements who spoke on condition of anonymity because they can't be signed until Wednesday.

Starting left guard Aaron Banks also reportedly has agreed to a deal with Green Bay. San Francisco has also agreed to trade receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington in a deal that will be official this week.

The 49ers also added some depth at safety after losing Hufanga in free agency. San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with Richie Grant, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be finalized until Wednesday.

Grant was a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2021 and started 33 games for the Falcons. But he was mostly a backup and special teams player last season and will likely slot in behind Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown in San Francisco.

The only other addition San Francisco has made so far in free agency is agreeing to a three-year worth up to $20.25 million with backup tight end Luke Farrell, a person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be finalized until Wednesday.