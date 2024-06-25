Crews halt progress of San Joaquin County wildfire near Calaveras County line

Forward progress of a wildfire that began Monday evening in San Joaquin County has halted, with some of the fire contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported Monday 5:30 p.m. at North Waverly and East Flood roads, east of the unincorporated area of Linden, near the Calaveras County line.

#1-2Fire 215.13 acres. Assistance from Linden Peters Fire, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Clements... Posted by CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit on Monday, June 24, 2024

As of 7:30 p.m. Monday, the fire had burned 215 acres, but Cal Fire could not immediately comment Tuesday on how much of the blaze was contained. The site is about 30 miles west of the Aero Fire, which is at 95% containment after burning 5,200 acres.

Though lighting was recently reported all around the area covered by the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation by Cal Fire.

Dubbed the 1-2 Fire, multiple surrounding fire agencies have collaborated to battle it, according to Cal Fire.