Aero Fire repopulation areas expand as crews continue mitigation efforts around Copperopolis

COPPEROPOLIS – More areas that were evacuated due to the Aero Fire in Calaveras County are now safe to be repopulated as containment has reached 53%, Cal Fire said Thursday afternoon.

Two zones within the fire perimeter were downgraded to evacuation warnings, Zones CCU-147-E and CCU-147-C.

Several other zones within the fire perimeter remain in an evacuation order, including along Rock Creek Road to the fire perimeter and around Copperopolis and Copperopolis Reservoir.

Several areas outside the fire's perimeter are also in evacuation warnings, including Copper Cove Village, portions of Stagecoach Road and Morgan Road. A map of these zones is available online.

Road closures remain on Pyle Road at O'Brynes Ferry Road, Rock Creek at Highway 4, Britchen Drive at the fire perimeter line and Rock Creek at the fire perimeter.

The fire has burned 5,351 acres, Cal Fire said.

Thursday's operations include strengthening control lines and mop-up operations. Cal Fire said they have three helicopters and more than 1,000 personnel working the fire.

Crews will be working in and around Copperopolis and Rock Creek Road where they say there's still some heat around homes that they want to mitigate before allowing people back in the area.

They will also be in an area south of Highway 4 where they are still seeing heat.

Due to the evacuation orders that were lifted on Wednesday, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services said the emergency shelters at Mark Twain Elementary and Vets Hall were closed.

The Calaveras County Water District is urging people to conserve water in the Copperopolis area due to the amount of water that has been used during the firefight.

Three buildings have been destroyed and one was damaged. More than 540 buildings remain threatened, according to a Cal Fire report posted Thursday morning.