Lightning advisory issued for Bay Area, Central Coast

The National Weather Service issued a lightning advisory for overnight Monday into Tuesday.

There is a 15% chance of lightning with a chance of dry thunderstorms, which could lead to an increase in the chance for a grass fire ignition or fire spread.



There have been over 100 wildland fires in the state since the start of the month.

There's a 15% risk for a thunderstorm across the Central Coast and Bay Area Tonight into Tuesday. If this occurs, the main hazards will be lightning on dry fuel beds which could result in a grass fire start. Gusty outflow winds may also materialize near the storm. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/C409iJa1Xd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 25, 2024



Lightning late Monday night was detected near the 1-2 Fire in eastern San Joaquin County, which ignited at about 5:30 p.m. and had burned 215 acres as of Monday evening. Cal Fire was navigating the storm to move air assets into the area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to move north throughout the day and exit the North Bay by the end of Tuesday