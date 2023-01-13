California weather stays wet and windy; Bay Area flood watches through the weekend

California weather stays wet and windy; Bay Area flood watches through the weekendget the free app
The Bay Area and much of the state was being lashed by the seventh atmospheric river rain storm since the new year on Friday, and an eighth storm was forecast for Saturday.
The National Weather Service said a Flood Watch was in effect beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday through Monday afternoon for the Bay Area and Central Coast. A High Surf Warning was also in effect Friday morning through Saturday morning for the same area, with dangerous conditions along the coast.
Gusty winds prompted a wind advisory as well through 10 a.m. Friday as the storm front moved through the area with light to moderate rainfall. Scattered showers were expected to persist through the afternoon.
Rain was falling early Friday morning across the North Bay, spreading southwest across the Bay Area and into the Central Coast. Thunderstorms were possible during the afternoon and evening hours, the weather service said.
The next storm system will approach the Oregon coastline by early Saturday morning and spread across Northern California during the day.
There have been at least 18 deaths attributed to the series of storms hitting California since the start of the year.
Salinas River above flood stage, below forecasted level
Friday morning saw the Salinas River above flood stage as the rain began falling, but it was below forecasted levels.
The National Weather Service had forecast the river level near Spreckels to be at 26.2 at around 6 a.m. Friday. The observed level at the time was 24.27 feet, while the flood stage is 23 feet.
The weather service has issued a Flood Warning for the Salinas River, saying minor flooding is forecast in the Spreckels area just south of Salinas and urging motorists not to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. The warning was in effect until further notice.
"At 24 feet, the lowest areas of agricultural land along the lower portions of the Salinas River will have significant flooding," the weather service warned. "River Road will have moderate flooding. Spreckels Boulevard will begin to flood."
Series of drenching California storms put dent in state's drought
Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter's worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly update released on Thursday showed that "extreme" drought has been virtually eliminated a week after the worst category -- "exceptional" -- was washed off the map. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California.
The Drought Monitor characterized the improvement as a significant reduction in drought intensity but cautioned that large parts of the state have moisture deficits that have been entrenched for two or three years.
Runoff continues deadly flood threat; Monterey Peninsula could become island
Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto warned there was a possibility that the peninsula — which includes the towns of Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach and Carmel — could become an island due to flooding.
"Unfortunately the ground is really saturated and everybody knows that and there's nowhere for the water to go except for the rivers and our waterways," Nieto told reporters at a news conference.
North Bay reservoirs refill but conservation is here to stay
The North Bay drought picture has markedly improved over the past few weeks. This atmospheric river storm sequence is what many water districts have been hoping to see for years.
"Since New Year's Day, we've recorded 15 inches of rain at Lake Lagunitas. That's one of the district's seven reservoirs. As of Tuesday morning, all of our reservoirs are full," said Adriane Martens with Marin Water.
The utility said it would continue to ask residents to follow its restrictions to prepare for future drought conditions.