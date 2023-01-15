Caltrans reopens portion of Highway 92; westbound lanes still closed by sinkhole
SAN MATEO COUNTY -- Caltrans partially reopened state Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay Saturday evening, though it remains closed in the westbound direction.
Last week, a large sinkhole opened up on the westbound side of the highway, closing it in both directions as Caltrans began repairs.
One-way traffic control went into effect just after 8 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 92 at Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay.
Westbound Highway 92 remains closed from Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon Bay. The closure remains in effect while work crews continue to make repairs on a sinkhole.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.