Fairfax mudslide slams into apartment complex; Residents evacuated

FAIRFAX -- A mudslide slammed into multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday morning, leading to at least one building being red-tagged and the displacement of more than a dozen people.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said the slide happened just before 10 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Olema Road in Fairfax. The slide penetrated at least two apartments of one building and impacted two others.

Just before 10AM today, Deputies @marincountyfire and @marincountygov responded to the area of Olema Rd in Fairfax for a... Posted by Marin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 13, 2023

Images showed a large amount of mud and large tree branches against the back of one of the buildings, with mud inside some residences.

No one was hurt but at least 15 residents had to be evacuated. Pacific Gas and Electric shut off all power and gas flow to the entire complex over fears of more of the hillside giving way and additional damage.

