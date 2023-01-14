Storm roars into Sierra; Whiteout blizzard, spinouts halt drivers on I-80

TRUCKEE -- A fierce winter storm roared in the Sierra Saturday, creating dangerous travel conditions, halting traffic on mountain passes and disrupting MLK holiday weekend ski plans.

Traditionally, the MLK weekend is one of the busiest 3 days of skiing annually as thousands from the Bay Area travel to the slopes.

We have received 21.3" (54 cm) of #snow in the last 24 hours and it's still coming down hard out there! The snowpack is DEEP with ~10 feet (3 meters) of snow already on the ground!



We're expecting another 2-3 feet of snow by Monday morning, so much more to come!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/KLL2aOoOpX — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) January 14, 2023

Not this year. A series of atmospheric river storms since Dec. 26 have buried the Sierra. Just in the last week alone, Northstar has gotten more than 6 feet of new snow, Palisades Tahoe and Heavenly more than 5 feet.

"We are currently digging and preparing the mountain for the day after receiving over 14 inches of snow in the past 24 hours," Maddy Condon, PR coordinator at Palisades Tahoe emailed KPIX on Saturday. "That brings us to over 10 feet since January 1st and a season snowfall total of 320 inches."

By Sunday morning, resort officials said, up to 29 inches of new snow could fall on the slopes.

"Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue across the Sierra today through this evening," forecasters with the weather service's Reno office said. "There may even be the occasional rumble of thunder across the Sierra crest and around the Lake Tahoe Basin late this afternoon as some marginal instability increases."

With winds combining with snowfall rates of 2-3" per hour with a brief duration of 4" per hour, avalanche fears were also elevated. An avalanche warning was in effect for the Tahoe region.

"A winter storm with gale-force winds, high-intensity snowfall, and heavy new snow accumulation will result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains," the weather service warned. "Large avalanches could occur in a variety of areas."