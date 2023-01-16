Watch CBS News
Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

/ CBS San Francisco

Red-tagged Belmont home, Pescadero flooding latest storm impacts on Peninsula
Red-tagged Belmont home, Pescadero flooding latest storm impacts on Peninsula 00:41

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.

According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard.

"This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."

belmont-slide-011523.jpg
Home red-tagged following a mudslide along San Juan Boulevard in Belmont on January 14, 2023. CBS

The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.

City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 6:18 PM

