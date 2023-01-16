Update: Search for Kyle Doan resumes in San Luis Obispo County after conditions improve

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- Authorities near San Miguel said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week resumed Sunday after weather conditions improved.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted an update about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon, saying that search crews were back on the case.

"Weather and water conditions have improved enough to allow crews to resume search operations this afternoon in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River," the tweet read.

Authorities said monitoring indicated water levels had dropped enough to allow crews to search new areas

Earlier Sunday, authorities said that the search was on hold due to rain in the area.

"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels on the creek and river.

Weather forced the search to be suspended on Saturday as well.

Kyle Doan was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel Monday morning. Authorities have been searching for him since then by sheriff's office dive and search personnel with assistance from CHP air units. The California National Guard and volunteers also assisted in the search last week.

The heartbreaking story of the boy disappearance during Monday's storm has gained national attention. His mother Lindsy Doan was driving him to school when she lost control of her SUV. The car went off the road and was pinned against a tree.

"Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."

They were the last words the little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away.

"Yesterday I got to the point where I think I ran out of tears," Doan told The Associated Press.

So far, searchers have found only one of his blue and gray Nike shoes.

On Friday, the last day the search was active, operations focused on the area where the San Marcos Creek empties into the Salinas River. The SLO County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to refrain from conducting self-initiated searches, as such searches can actually be a detriment to the official search.