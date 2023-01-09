Video: San Lorenzo River flows into Felton neighborhood; Water rescues underway

FELTON -- The rain swollen San Lorenzo River surged into a neighborhood in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Felton Monday morning, triggering water rescues by local firefighters.

Officials said the river crested at 24.52 feet at 7:45 a.m. near the Felton Grove neighborhood, trapping several residents who ignored the pre-dawn evacuation order delivered over loudspeakers by sheriffs deputies.

Our remote cam in Felton captured the audio of the sheriffs dept announcing evacuations due to the threat of flooding from the San Lorenzo River. @foxweather @RobertRayWx @NativeSantaCruz @BIGjuevos pic.twitter.com/GFezWJLbTT — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) January 9, 2023

Authorities deployed jet skis and a water rescue unit from Ben Lomond as water quickly rose to chest level.

felton-flooding-rescue kpix

Debris was being carried downstream into Santa Cruz.

🚨🚧 We’re preparing for an emergency closure of the N/B # 2 lane on Hwy 1 s/of River Street due to removal of this log jam at the freeway over-crossing, as the San Lorenzo River continues to rise. pic.twitter.com/ozjKVsYaol — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 9, 2023

The weather service has issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area into Tuesday. Over the span, forecasters said the valleys will be getting 2-5 inches of rain, the Bay Area hills 4-7 inches and 6-12 inches in the mountains.

"As of writing," weather service forecasters wrote at 5:20 a.m. "We are seeing rainfall rates of 0.5 to 0.75 inchs per hour in some areas of Marin, Sonoma, and Santa Cruz counties. Expect rates within this ballpark to continue through sunrise with precipitation gradually tapering off through the morning for the North Bay."

Aside from the San Lorenzo River, the National Weather Service said, flooding was of concern at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.