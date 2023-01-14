'Extremely, extremely dangerous'; Officials warn as latest storm front slams into Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The onslaught of storms continued early Saturday as the latest surge of moisture began falling in the San Francisco Bay Area -- one more day of downpours, flood threats and pounding surf in a relentless series of storms.

The National Weather Service was predicting another 2 inches or more of rain in San Francisco and other Bay Area communities, and up to 6 inches in the already saturated Santa Cruz Mountains by Monday.

The historic deluge has all but eradicated the severe drought conditions that had held California in a tight grip for more than a year.

David Lawrence, a weather service meteorologist, said that over the last 18 days, the state has averaged more than nine inches of rainfall a day — a remarkable amount that has seen some locations meet their average annual rainfall already.

And state officials were warning rain-weary local residents that it's not time yet to relax.

"People will become complacent, but the ground is saturated," said Nancy Ward, the director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "It is extremely, extremely dangerous. And that water can continue to rise well after the storms have passed."

The weather service had issued flood advisories for waterlogged communities across the Bay Area and high surf warning for coastal residents.

"Renewed potential for flooding and downed trees today as rain and gusty winds arrive," forecasters tweeted. "Also watch out for hazardous beach and marine conditions with high surf and coastal flooding. In short, it's a good inside day."

Officials were also keeping their eyes on several rain-swollen waterways including the Salinas River near Spreckels, the Russian River near Hopland, the Navarro River at Navarro and the San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz.

"1 hour rain rates approaching 0.50 inches per hour in the Santa Cruz Mountains as heavy rain bands are moving through the region," the weather service tweeted. "Be ready for rapid rises on the San Lorenzo River today."

Meanwhile, Spreckels resident Al Montes was preparing for water in the streets. On Friday the 13th he was considering himself lucky. Just a half mile away, the river was full with the levees holding strong.

"So we're hoping they hold up enough that the water gets diverted on the other side of Highway 68 and floods more fields," he laughed.

Forecasters said the showers will become scattered by early Saturday afternoon, a fortunate break for the San Francisco 49ers who host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild card playoff game.

The meteorologists were on point in The Bay. It is raining. It is windy. It is not football weather. pic.twitter.com/syj1QU3XmJ — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 14, 2023

Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Chris Foerster said it also helps that the team has been practicing in wet conditions since Dec. 26.

"The fortunate thing is we've had some rain here, obviously in Northern California lately, so we've practiced in it a lot," he said. "We had some rain games early, the first Seattle game had some rain, obviously not to the extent that we're going to probably get this weekend."

"I think you just have to practice in it, which we're doing," Foerster added. "Which is really fortunate and you just get used to dealing with a wet ball. I was noticing the quarterback-center exchanges today were good, knock on wood, and the guys, they do a good job with it."

The rains could also be a good omen. In 1982, there were also biblical rains that began at halftime of a playoff game with the New York Giants and lasted for days.

San Francisco defeated Dallas on a sloppy field at Candlestick Park and went on to win their first Super Bowl.

Elsewhere, residents will be continuing to clean up the debris left behind by the deluge between rain drops. Many residents of the Belmont Trailer Park were feeling sadness and frustration, exhausted from dealing with flooding issues over the last few days.

"I lost some of my clothing, shoes, my son's toys," said resident Claudia Ramirez.

She's not the only one. At least ten homes have seen the impact of rising water in the neighborhood since New Year's Eve.

Residents like Ramirez and Vicky Sanchez want people to know what they're going through and witness the impact the endless string of storms is having on their community.

"I thought it wasn't gonna be this bad, but it was. And we're just waiting to see who can help us," said Sanchez.