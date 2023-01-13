Dumpsters made available to residents for Carmel flooding cleanup

CARMEL VALLEY - Dumpsters are being made available for residents in Carmel Valley who are returning to their homes and have debris from winter storms that prompted the evacuation of the area earlier this week, Monterey County officials said Friday.

Parts of Carmel Valley were ordered to evacuate Monday due to concerns of flooding from the Carmel River. All of the evacuation orders in the area were downgraded to evacuation warnings as of Thursday, allowing residents to return to see what damage the storm might have caused to their properties.

For those needing to remove debris, dumpsters will be in place through Monday at the top parking area above Camp Steffani Road, at the turnout just down from the Paso Mediano and Paso Hondo intersection, at the parking area outside of Dampierre Park, at the intersection of Via Las Encinas and West Garzas Road, and in the east parking area of Garland Ranch Regional Park, according to the county.

Residents should not put hazardous materials like paint, oil, batteries or electronic waste in the garbage containers.

People who return to find a yellow or red placard on a structure should call the county's Housing and Community Development Department at at (831) 755-5025. Structures with red tags are not safe to enter, while those with yellow tags can be entered but are unsafe to live in, according to the county.

Monterey County residents can visit www.tinyurl.com/2023winterstorm or www.mtyhd.org/floodrecovery for more information on the storms and recovery efforts in the county.

