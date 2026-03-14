Friends, family raise money for children who survived deadly Stanislaus County crash

The community is rallying around two young survivors of a deadly crash in Stanislaus County last weekend. A mother, father and their two youngest daughters were killed when their car went off the road and hit a concrete barrier

On Saturday night, family and friends stepped up, raising money to help the two oldest children as they recover.

Four members of the same family were killed in a crash nearly a week ago. Adrian Solorio and his wife, Brenda Cisneros, along with their two youngest daughters, were identified this week by authorities.

Friends and strangers paid tribute at a growing memorial.

The only two survivors, a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, are recovering.

"It's a very difficult situation. We're trying to be strong for everybody," said Maria Negrete, Solorio's cousin.

Nearly a week after the crash on Oakdale-Waterford Highway, loved ones are together for a good cause.

"We're trying to fundraise as much as possible," Negrete said.

Solorio's cousin said the two children face a long road ahead and funds raised from selling homemade meals will go toward their healing.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported," Negrete said.

This coming together is a sign that this community will not let the young survivors face this tragedy alone.

Family members said Saturday that the two surviving children are still hospitalized and are improving every day.