4 dead in rural Stanislaus County crash near Oakdale

A fiery crash left four people, including two children, dead in rural Stanislaus County early Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol says they got reports about a crash just after 3 a.m. along Oakdale-Waterford Highway, near Claribel Road.

At the scene, first responders found that an SUV was on fire. Investigators believe six people were in the SUV, which was heading northbound on Oakdale-Waterford Highway when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Scene of the crash on Oakdale-Waterford Highway hours later.

Officers say two passengers, a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, managed to get out of the car by themselves.

However, CHP says two adults and two other children died at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating exactly what led up to the crash. The names of the people involved have not been released.