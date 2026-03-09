Memorial grows after crash kills Oakdale parents, two daughters in Stanislaus County

A growing memorial now marks the site of a devastating crash in California's Stanislaus County that killed four members of an Oakdale family and left two children fighting to recover.

Flowers and candles now line the roadway along Oakdale-Waterford Highway, where loved ones and community members have been gathering to remember the victims.

Family friends say the crash not only left the community heartbroken but also revealed an extraordinary act of bravery by one of the surviving children.

According to family members, Adrian Solorio and his wife, Brenda Cisneros, were killed in the crash along with their two youngest daughters. The family's SUV crashed into a pillar along Oakdale-Waterford Highway in what authorities say was a single-vehicle collision.

Investigators say the vehicle burst into flames after the crash.

Two children survived — a 12-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

Family friend Adela Servin said one of the children was able to escape the vehicle and help another sibling get out before the flames spread.

The California Highway Patrol said both children were taken to the hospital following the crash. The 12-year-old girl suffered major injuries. Servin said the girl has undergone surgery and the family is now waiting to learn more about her prognosis.

"We're all shocked and very sad over the loss of this family," Servin said.

The Solorio family lived in Oakdale. What began as a family trip ended in tragedy, leaving the two surviving children without their parents.

Family members have set up an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.