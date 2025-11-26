Sac State spent $100,000 for 10-minute Lil Yachty performance, public records show

Sacramento State University spent $100,000 to have rapper Lil Yachty perform after a football game at Hornet Stadium, according to a contract obtained by CBS13.

The concert was cut short because of bad behavior after a Sac State football game in October, and it has been the center of scrutiny since. That concert was the first of three this fall featuring big-name artists and only lasted about 10 minutes.

CBS13 has attempted to speak with Sac State President Dr. Luke Wood about this for the past six weeks, but has been repeatedly told he is not available for an interview.

Wood held a town hall for students two weeks ago, but many said they were not satisfied with his answers to their most urgent questions.

A university spokesperson said none of the concert funds came from tuition. Instead, the shows were funded from a pool of money that's specifically set aside for student programming and entertainment. The spokesperson said it is something that more than 400 students requested in a survey out of a student population of over 31,000.

"I think students have been advocating for a lot of other changes around the university that $100,000 could go a long way toward," said Sac State junior Rylen Eudy.

Some students said they are feeling the financial pressure with a 6% tuition hike over the next few years, plus the new on-campus living requirement for underclassmen starting next fall.

This is all while the California State University board approved a pay raise for university presidents in its system. Wood now has a base salary of over $500,000.

It is why students said they have questions for him.

"What did you value whenever you were a student here at Sac State, and how can you better align your decisions with those values rather than what you value now?" Eudy said.

CBS13 also asked Sac State how much it cost for rapper Quavo's performance, which was the next show after Lil Yachty's. The university said it will not provide that number until the end of February.