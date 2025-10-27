Sac State students question cost of post-game football game concerts with rap stars

Sacramento State hosted another post-football game performance over the weekend at Hornet Stadium, but some students are questioning how much it is costing the university.

A-list rapper Quavo took over the football field after Sac State lost on Friday.

"We're having these lavish concerts, and we don't know how much they cost," said senior at Sac State Michael Lee-Chang.

Fans stayed in the stands for Quavo's performance, unlike the week before during Lil Yachty's show, which only lasted around 10 minutes.

"It was pretty chaotic. There was like a fight in the middle, kids getting lost," said Jonas Petty, a freshman at Sac State.

Students face 6% tuition hikes annually over the next five years and said classes are getting dropped plus staff laid off.

"Our tuition is a little high," said Amaya Williams, a junior at Sac State. "So if it's coming out of our tuition, then I don't really like it because I am paying out of pocket."

According to Capradio, which is licensed by Sac State, the University Foundation is paying for the concerts. That money is private gifts.

CBS13 asked a Sac State spokesperson if this is true but got no response. The spokesperson said they currently do not have the numbers.

The agency that books the rappers also did not get back to CBS13.

"Are they using student dollars? Are they getting donor dollars?" said Lee-Chang. "The fact there is no transparency is a bit concerning."

Online, a University of North Florida student-run newspaper article said that their college paid $200,000 for a Lil Yachty performance at their homecoming game earlier this year.

Quavo's an even bigger name, meaning likely a bigger price tag.

"No other schools in California really have concerts like that. It sets aside from other people and shows we have school spirit," Williams said.

Football game tickets for students are included in their tuition.

The next post-game performance is on November 15 with rapper Blxst taking the stage.