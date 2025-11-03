Online forum asks Sac State students if university prioritizes athletics over academics

As tuition goes up and classes get dropped, some students at Sacramento State are questioning whether the money they are paying is benefiting their education or college experience.

"I think it's good long-term, but right now, I am a little bit frustrated," said junior at Sac State, Elias Baeder.

The CSU Student Workers Union recently created a survey that found 77% of the 513 people who responded "strongly agree" that Sacramento State puts more time, money and attention into sports than it does into academics and student needs.

"I get texts about football games and buy your tickets and come to the tailgate and things like that," said Baeder. "I'm not seeing a lot of push for other things."

The union wants to know if student dollars could be spent differently and if faculty or staff should be paid more.

"The more money that athletics brings in, the more money you can put toward academics and other things," said Cooper Love, who runs cross-country at Sac State.

Athletics Director Mark Orr's job is to promote all things sports, but he said that academics are always the priority. He said student-athletes have very high graduation rates and that sports are part of the college experience for all students.

"I think athletics and recreation and physical activity is part of the co-curricular experience at any university," said Orr.

He does not believe that the university prioritizes sports more.

It is no secret that Sac State has been making big moves in athletics. CBS13 sat down with Sac State President Dr. Luke Wood in February when the university was making a $5 million bid for the highest level of college football: the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

"Athletics is funded primarily by philanthropy and dollars from student fees," said Dr. Wood in February.

Football was denied entry into the FBS for 2026, but since then, Sac State has announced construction on a $172 million football stadium at Cal Expo.

On Monday, it opened a $10 million Hornet Pavilion gym for basketball, a space where games will be played, plus one that any student can use for intramurals or to shoot around in.

There have also been some questionable costs, like the post-football game performances and Lil Yachty's infamous 10-minute show because of bad behavior in the crowd.

"Even though the Lil Yachty concert was trash, it brought a lot of people to Sac State," said Love. "Everybody was talking about sac state."

Some student athletes said they are students first and the money has always been poured into sports.

"Now that we have big names on campus, people are thinking about it more," said Ryan Martin, who is a student athlete.

President Wood was unavailable to speak with CBS 13 on Monday about the topic.

"We're at a university and we have to make money," said Baeder. "Sports bring people to universities a lot of the time."

Sac State tuition is set to go up 6% annually for the next five years and freshmen will be required to live on campus starting in the fall of 2026.

As costs for things go up, not every Hornet is feeling Stingers up.