Some Sac State students struggle to register for classes as enrollment climbs

Some Sacramento State students said they are frustrated after not being able to get all the classes they needed during Spring registration.

"There's one class offering for my entire major, so it's like everyone is trying to get that one single class," said Sac State senior Kenny Santiago. "Hopefully, I'll be able to get in. I'm first on the waitlist."

Athletes and seniors have priority registration, but Santiago still could not get all the classes he needed. He said he is nervous that he may need to add an extra semester, which means spending more money.

On Friday, there was a system-wide outage during registration that shut down the server for about an hour and a half.

"It's kind of frustrating because the classes that you really need to get are always full or waitlisted," said Rayan Ram, a sophomore at Sac State.

The university had record enrollment this fall, which is why they added over 150 classes for the spring, but some of those 31,000-plus students said they noticed little change.

"I got the classes that I needed," said Althea Corachea, a sophomore at Sac State. "It wasn't ideal, but it's what works."

CBS13 asked the university what stressed students who could not get all their classes can do to avoid having to add an extra semester. It got no answer to this question, but a spokesperson with Sac State said class sizes are limited to room sizes, and they are looking into whether the school plans to hire more professors or add classes in the future.

"We've seen a lot of adjunct professors get removed for financial issues, i.e., poor budget management," Santiago said. "I think it's a really simple fix: stop spending money on sports."

From famous rappers performing after football games to new sports facilities, some students are concerned it may cost them more time and money to get their diplomas from Sac State.

"At the end of the day, we want people here to have a quality education, and you can't do that with minimal resources," Santiago said.

This all comes as the CSU board approved pay raises for presidents across the Cal State System - bringing Sac State President Dr. Luke Wood's base salary to just over half a million dollars.