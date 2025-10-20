Chaos in crowd of Lil Yachty concert at Sac State causes early shutdown

Sacramento State said it is re-evaluating its post-football game concert plans after the one this weekend got out of hand and was cut short.

Students said that rapper Lil Yachty was performing for less than 10 minutes. The night started with a win for the Hornets football, but things quickly went south.

"Why are we fighting for our lives?" you could hear voices scream in one video. "Back up!"

Cell phone video showed the chaotic crowd at Lil Yachty's short-lived concert following the Sac State homecoming football game.

"I didn't trample anybody or anything, but I did see a lot of security get ran over," said Jose Peda who is a Sac State student that admitted he swarmed the field.

Once the football game ended, cell phone video shows hundreds of people swarming the field and creating a mosh pit in front of the stage.

"A lot of kids got missing, so it was kind of crazy," said Sac State freshman Anisha LaCount, who was watching from the stands.

Concert-goers said at least two children got lost in this crowd, delaying the start of the concert, and when the concert did start a whole lot happened in the 10 or so minutes of music that some claimed they could not hear clearly through the speakers.

"I heard something about a fight and people were throwing water bottles on the stage or something," said Sac State student who was at the concert Torrey Pickett.

The university said no one was injured at the concert, but there were medics on-site.

"They actually ended up pushing the barricade and it ended up falling so a lot of people ended up getting crushed," said Peda.

Sac State President Luke Wood posted a photo with Lil Yachty on Instagram and said the concert ended earlier than planned because of behavior from some non-students in the crowd did not meet their standards of decorum.

"I heard that they paid a lot of money for him to come, but I guess they just couldn't get it right," LaCount said.

Sac State would not say how much it spent to get the famous rapper to perform there, but we know that the concert was free for all students.

Although, anyone can buy a ticket to the football game. That is why some students think those fans should not be allowed to stick around for the concerts.

The next post-game performance will be rapper Quavo, who is set to play on Friday, Oct. 24.