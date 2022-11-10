"No one's pain should go unseen": Town hall held at Sac State after hate symbols found on campus

SACRAMENTO — Constructive conversations are giving way to healing and understanding after symbols of hate hit the Sac State campus.

A town hall on Wednesday brought the campus and community together to discuss a tough topic that needs a sensitive, yet strong response. That was the big takeaway that focused on awareness and action.

Dozens of students, staff and Jewish community leaders showed up to campus. The town hall was organized as part of the university's anti-racism and inclusive campus plan, which aims to create acceptance and sustainable change on campus.

There were three panel discussions that looked at the history and impact of antisemitism and other forms of white supremacy.

"No one's pain should go unseen, and I often feel like that happens. So, I think it's important to come together as a community, starting with students." said.

Back in September, two swastikas and hateful messages were found on campus in the same week. One was on a classroom wall and the other was along J Street near the entrance to campus.

Sac State President Robert Nelsen was there Wednesday night and said the Hornet family has a responsibility to speak out against hate. Nelsen wants to make sure everyone on campus feels safe, welcomed and valued.