Rio Vista man arrested for alleged child porn possession

A Rio Vista man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies served a warrant Thursday at a residence in Rio Vista following an ongoing investigation.

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices, including a computer and external hard drive, which were undergoing forensic examination to uncover additional evidence, the Sheriff's Office said.

Electronic devices that the Solano County Sheriff's Office say were seized during a search warrant at a home in Rio Vista. Solano County Sheriff's Office

The office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Brian Erwin, who was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Solano County Jail. He faces charges of possession of child pornography and additional charges pending further investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said further details about the investigation would be provided when they are available for release.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office tip line at 707-784-7050.