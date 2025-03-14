Watch CBS News
Crime

Rio Vista man arrested for alleged child porn possession

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Rio Vista man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities said.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies served a warrant Thursday at a residence in Rio Vista following an ongoing investigation.

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices, including a computer and external hard drive, which were undergoing forensic examination to uncover additional evidence, the Sheriff's Office said.

csam-evidence.jpg
Electronic devices that the Solano County Sheriff's Office say were seized during a search warrant at a home in Rio Vista. Solano County Sheriff's Office

 The office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Brian Erwin, who was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Solano County Jail. He faces charges of possession of child pornography and additional charges pending further investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said further details about the investigation would be provided when they are available for release.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact the Solano County Sheriff's Office tip line at 707-784-7050. 

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.