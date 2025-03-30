Northern California to see heavy mountain snow, widespread valley rain in spring storm

SACRAMENTO – A significant winter storm will impact the Northern California area Sunday through Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow.

Sierra Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning will goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is scheduled to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The mountains could get 1-4 feet of snow, with 5 feet possible a the highest peaks. The heaviest snow is expected to fall late Sunday and through the day Monday.

Snow will begin between 5,000 and 6,000 feet Sunday before lowering to around 3,000 feet early Tuesday morning, with around 1-6 inches possible in the lower elevation.

Peak snowfall rates are looking to arrive early Monday morning, where we could see 1-2 inches per hour.

Wind gusts in the Sierra could get up to 65 mph.

Chain controls and delays are to be expected.

Sacramento Valley and foothill rain

On-and-off showers are expected in the valley and foothills on Sunday and will become more widespread by Monday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain at times on Monday.

Thunderstorm chances will develop in the afternoon or evenings, with the best chance on Monday, especially for the Northern Sacramento Valley and foothills.

There is a minor risk of ponding water from backed up storm drains and longer commute times as slick roads are likely.

Rain totals in the valley are around .25-1 inch in the valley. The foothills can get 1-2 inches and up to 3 inches locally.

Wind gusts in the valley could reach up to 50 mph, especially across the Northern Sacramento Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 A.M. across the Sacramento Valley including portions of the San Joaquin Valley.

What's the weather for the A's home opener?

Scattered showers through the day will make Sutter Health Park wet before game time on Monday.

Yet, by the 7:05 p.m. first pitch, showers will be clearing out and becoming isolated. It is forecasted to be mostly cloudy and cool for the game.

Rain and snow continue through Tuesday with chain controls likely across the Sierra in the morning.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for updates as this storm moves through.