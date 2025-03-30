Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern California to see heavy mountain snow, widespread valley rain in spring storm

By Ashley Nanfria,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A significant winter storm will impact the Northern California area Sunday through Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow. 

cbs-2023.png

Sierra Winter Storm Warning 

A Winter Storm Warning will goes into effect starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is scheduled to expire Tuesday at 11 p.m. 

The mountains could get 1-4 feet of snow, with 5 feet possible a the highest peaks. The heaviest snow is expected to fall late Sunday and through the day Monday. 

merianos-futurecast-snow.png

Snow will begin between 5,000 and 6,000 feet Sunday before lowering to around 3,000 feet early Tuesday morning, with around 1-6 inches possible in the lower elevation.

Peak snowfall rates are looking to arrive early Monday morning, where we could see 1-2 inches per hour. 

merianos-futurecast-2.png

Wind gusts in the Sierra could get up to 65 mph.

Chain controls and delays are to be expected.

Sacramento Valley and foothill rain

On-and-off showers are expected in the valley and foothills on Sunday and will become more widespread by Monday. There will be periods of moderate to heavy rain at times on Monday.

Thunderstorm chances will develop in the afternoon or evenings, with the best chance on Monday, especially for the Northern Sacramento Valley and foothills.

merianos-futurecast-2.png

There is a minor risk of ponding water from backed up storm drains and longer commute times as slick roads are likely. 

Rain totals in the valley are around .25-1 inch in the valley. The foothills can get 1-2 inches and up to 3 inches locally.

24-hr-temp-change.png

Wind gusts in the valley could reach up to 50 mph, especially across the Northern Sacramento Valley. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 A.M. across the Sacramento Valley including portions of the San Joaquin Valley. 

What's the weather for the A's home opener?

Scattered showers through the day will make Sutter Health Park wet before game time on Monday. 

athletics-home-game-forecast.png

Yet, by the 7:05 p.m. first pitch, showers will be clearing out and becoming isolated. It is forecasted to be mostly cloudy and cool for the game.

Rain and snow continue through Tuesday with chain controls likely across the Sierra in the morning. 

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for updates as this storm moves through. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.