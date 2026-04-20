Spring storm set to bring rain to Northern California, snow to Sierra

A spring storm is set to bring rain along with potential thunderstorms in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California beginning Monday, along with snow in the Sierra Nevada.

According to the National Weather Service, showers are expected to begin in the North Bay Monday morning, spreading across the Bay Area and Monterey Bay through the course of the day. In the Sacramento area, showers are expected to begin late Monday afternoon.

"This storm will bring widespread rain, mountain snow, thunderstorms, breezy south to southwest winds, and cooler temperatures to interior northern California. Rain and snow will be moderate to heavy at times, especially on Tuesday which is looking like the brunt of the storm," said a forecast discussion from the agency's Sacramento office.

Rain/mountain snow is expected to gradually become more widespread throughout the day today, with periods of moderate to heavy precipitation at times into Tuesday 🌧️🌨️



Prepare for the adverse weather ahead by following your local forecast at https://t.co/WjKBsJmkq2#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dC345O75es — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 20, 2026

A Winter Storm Watch has been declared for the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades above 5,000 feet from late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters said snow levels will initially be around 6,000 to 7,000 feet Monday night, lowering to 5,500 to 6,500 feet on Tuesday. By Wednesday, snow levels are expected to dip between 4,500 and 5,500 feet.

Travel delays and chain controls are possible during the watch, forecasters said.

Along with rain and snow, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are possible across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday, along with the possibility of small hail, according to the weather service. In the Central Valley, forecasters said thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and potential funnel clouds / isolated weak tornadoes are possible.

⚡Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday. Lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and small hail are possible. Localized flooding may occur within thunderstorms. When thunder roars, go indoors! See a flash, dash inside! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VaXusIufyo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 20, 2026

The wet weather is expected to taper off later this week.