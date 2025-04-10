Former Loomis School District custodian arrested after investigation into alleged harassing behavior

LOOMIS – A man who previously worked as a custodian for a Loomis school has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate communication with a minor.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Paul Newman on Thursday.

Detectives say the arrest came after an investigation into reports of Newman's alleged harassing behavior while he worked as a custodian for the Loomis School District.

Exactly which school Newman worked at was not stated by the sheriff's office. It's also unclear when Newman left his position as custodian.

Still, detectives noted that they don't believe there are any other alleged victims.

Newman has been booked into jail, facing charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18.