Memorial scholarship started in honor of Valley High grad struck and killed while riding scooter

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A Valley High School graduate who was killed in a car crash last year is being honored with a scholarship in her name.

Kaylee Xiong died in September 2024, just two weeks into her education at Sacramento State University, after she was struck while riding a scooter.

With Kaylee having been pursuing a graphic design degree, the scholarship will give out $1,000 awards to Valley High students interested in going to college for that same subject.  

"I just feel like it's important to give back to Valley. I think there's a lot of great things about it and there's a lot of great kids," said Brandy Shearer, Xiong's former teacher.

With enough support, Shearer hopes to keep this scholarship going every year until she retires.

"I think Kaylee would have wanted to help those kids who are kind of following her footsteps a little bit," Shearer said.

People interested in donating to the Kaylee Xiong Memorial Scholarship Fund can do so online

