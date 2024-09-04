18-year-old on scooter sent to hospital after hit by vehicle in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO – A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Sacramento on Wednesday night, police said.

The call came in around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Cosumnes River Boulevard.

The woman, an 18-year-old, is in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The road was expected to be closed through late Wednesday night. It's unknown what led up to the collision.

A UC Davis resident physician was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter in east Sacramento last week.